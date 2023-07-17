Punjab Govt decides to launch crackdown against cyber-terrorism







  • Mapping of miscreants started through cyber-patrolling.
  • Govt taken action on 184 threat alerts of banned outfits.
  • PTA blocked 84,447 sites and pages in Punjab province.
LAHORE:  The Punjab government has decided to take strict action against cyber terrorism and terror financing while the security agencies have submitted a report to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to the details, in view of the incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and other provinces, the Punjab government has decided to take strict action against cyberterrorism and terror financing.

Police say that by increasing cyber patrolling, mapping of miscreants has been started and action has been taken on 184 threat alerts of banned organizations this year.

Cyber-terrorism and financing security agencies have submitted a report to the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in which it is stated that 136,500 pages, of sites have been reported to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) out of which 84,447 sites and pages have been blocked.

118 cases have been registered against people involved in cyber terrorism while 126 miscreants have been tracked and arrested. Besides 468 cases of terror financing have been registered and 735 people have been arrested.

