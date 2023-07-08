Punjab Govt decides to launch crackdown against miscreants

This was decided in meeting chaired by CS Punjab.

The security plan during Muharram was finalized.

An intelligence-based operation would be conducted.

LAHORE: Punjab Government has decided to conduct an intelligence-based operation(IBO) against miscreants across Punjab, while action will also be taken against those included in the Fourth Schedule.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman in which the security plan during Muharram was finalized while the arrangements to deal with possible floods were also finalized.

In the meeting, the action was ordered against the persons included in the Fourth Schedule, while the movement of the persons included in it was banned.

It was decided that an intelligence-based operation would be conducted against miscreants across Punjab. In this regard, operation instructions were issued to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Similarly, it was also decided to carry out search and sweep and combing operations across Punjab, under which 280 hotspots will be closely monitored across the province.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that all the institutions have been alerted during Muharram. He said directives have also been issued to monitor the flow of water in the river Chenab and the related streams, and directed to deal with possible floods. All arrangements should be kept complete.