Realme 11 4G global debut confirmed on July 31

Realme fans in Vietnam have a reason to rejoice as the tech company announces the imminent launch of the Realme 11 4G on July 31 at 5:30 PM local time.

The latest addition to the Realme 11 series is set to debut globally in Vietnam and is expected to pack impressive features.

The upcoming Realme 11 4G will boast a 108 MP main camera, promising stunning photography capabilities.

Equipped with a Helio G99 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, the phone is sure to deliver smooth performance and ample storage space.

Photography enthusiasts and gamers alike will appreciate the 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

Additionally, the device will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, ensuring extended usage without lengthy recharging times.

The Realme 11 4G is expected to supersede its predecessor, the Realme 10, offering a significant upgrade in camera capabilities, performance, and display features. Stay tuned for its official launch and availability in stores.

