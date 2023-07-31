Realme C51 price in Pakistan & detailed

Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme recently introduced the C51 series, presenting affordable smartphones equipped with robust 4G capabilities, designed for users in search of reasonably priced.
The smartphone has a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor.
The Realme C51 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The display is covered by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.
The Realme C51 offers an enhanced photography experience with its dual camera setup featuring 50 MP and 2 MP sensors. Additionally, it comes with an 8 MP front-facing camera for selfies.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support fast charging at 33 W.
Realme C51 price in Pakistan
Realme C51 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 31,999/-
Realme C51 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|7.99 thickness
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mint Green, Carbon Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 600 nits
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
