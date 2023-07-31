Redditor Quits Job Due to Manager’s Condescending Behavior

Manager reprimanded them for unassigned work.

Manager questioned their mental health condition.

Post goes viral, sparks workplace discussions on Reddit.

Advertisement

People occasionally use social media to provide information about their workplaces. Many people write about how their bosses went above and beyond to help them, while others discuss their ordeals and events that prompted them to quit their positions. Another such story has just gone viral on Reddit. A Redditor mentioned that they left their new job after three days for a variety of reasons.

This post was recently uploaded by user @QueenMangosteen. They explain in the post that they started working for a corporation and departed after three days. They went on to explain why they were reprimanded by their manager and why they decided to leave. “He questioned why I wasn’t doing work when it was piling up. (He never assigned me any work, it was my colleague and mentor who assigned me work, which I was doing.)” They further stated that their manager referred to them as slow and chastised them for not working extra.

“He asked me, rather condescendingly, if I have a mental health condition (I said nothing I had been diagnosed with, which was the truth. He then accused me of skirting the topic and demanded an answer once again. I told him I had been prescribed antidepressants a long time ago and stopped taking them more than half a year ago. He told me I should have declared this to him during our interview so he could make the decision as to whether to hire me, despite the fact that he never asked me (he said he shouldn’t have to ask me) and that I’m pretty sure that is against the law?)” the Redditor continued.

Also Read Artist Creates Stunning Shadow Art of Virat Kohli Using Matchboxes and Wooden Sticks Artist Shintu Mourya gains attention for his unusual approach to art. Video...