Samsung surprised Russian consumers by launching the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 ahead of the global schedule, despite their initial promise to suspend shipments in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The foldable phones are now available in Russia through local carrier mts.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, with a 256 GB storage option, is priced at RUB 189,990 ($2,062), and it comes with a free Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The 512 GB version costs RUB 199,990 ($2,170), and the 1 TB option is priced at RUB 219,990 ($2,390) – all slightly more expensive than their US counterparts.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available with either 256 GB or 512 GB storage options, both approximately 20% more expensive than in the United States. The local carrier bundles the Flip5 with Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Russian consumers can pre-order these new devices from major online stores such as M.Video, Eldorado, Megafon, and Samsung’s authorized store 1galaxy.ru.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has launched its flagship phones early in Russia. Previously, the Galaxy S23 series also arrived in the country ahead of the global release date.

With the early release, Russian tech enthusiasts can enjoy Samsung’s latest foldable devices with premium wearables in hand, showcasing the country’s eagerness for cutting-edge technology.

