Saud Shakeel, the left-handed batsman, made a significant impact in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. After his outstanding performance in the first innings, Saud achieved a remarkable milestone in Test cricket. On the third day of the ongoing match, he reached 141 runs, surpassing the record for the most aggregate runs by a Pakistani in their first 11 Test innings.

Saud Shakeel’s feat surpassed Abdullah Shafique, who previously held the record with 720 runs in his first 11 innings. In terms of initial innings, legendary cricketer Javed Miandad had scored 645 runs in his first 11 Test matches. This accomplishment highlights Saud’s exceptional batting skills and his ability to make a substantial impact early in his Test career.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka, Saud Shakeel not only achieved the record but also displayed his talent by scoring his maiden Test century, reaching 150 runs. His impressive innings helped Pakistan gain a more comfortable position in the match. Saud's performance has positioned him as a promising player for the future of Pakistani cricket. At the time this story was reported, Pakistan held a lead of 74 runs in the first innings against Sri Lanka, with Saud Shakeel unbeaten on 158 and Naseem Shah at the crease with 1 run. Before the Lunch break, Pakistan had reached a score of 313-6, securing a slim lead of one run. Saud Shakeel played a crucial role in the middle-order, remaining unbeaten as he scored a century. During the morning session on the third day, Pakistan only lost one wicket while adding 92 runs to their total. Agha Salman was dismissed by spinner Ramesh Mendis after contributing 83 runs, including nine boundaries and a six. Saud Shakeel formed a solid partnership with Salman, adding 177 runs for the sixth wicket, which helped Pakistan recover after losing early wickets. The day's play started with a rain delay of nearly an hour before the action resumed in the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.