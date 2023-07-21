Advertisement
SC dismisses curative review reference against Justice Isa

Articles
  • CJP Bandial has issued a written order.
  • PTI sent reference to remove Justice Qazi Faiz.
  • Justice Qazi Faiz had filed a review appeal.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed a curative review reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has issued a written order in which it has been declared that there is no scope for curative in the jurisprudence of Pakistan, therefore the curative against Justice Qazi Faiz is dismissed on the basis of withdrawal.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa is also a senior judge of the Supreme Court and a designated Chief Justice. PTI sent a reference to remove Justice Qazi Faiz as Supreme Court judge. Nominated Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa challenged the presidential reference in the open court.

The Supreme Court in a majority judgment dismissed the presidential reference. The court referred the matter to the Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) for investigation in the presidential reference case judgment.

Justice Qazi Faiz had filed a review appeal on sending the matter to FBR for investigation. Justice Qazi Faiz Isa had given arguments in a personal capacity in the revision case.

After the reference was dismissed, PTI filed a curative in the Supreme Court. The Registrar Supreme Court raised objections to the curative. An appeal was filed in the PTI era against the objections of the Registrar Supreme Court. The current government had approached the Supreme Court to withdraw the curative.

