Section 144 imposed in federal capital Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding of motorcycles during Muharram, while action will be taken against the violators under Section 144.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has issued a notification according to which Section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital to ensure security during Muharram, while action will be taken against violation.

The district administration has imposed a ban on the pillion-riding of motorcycles in the city. However, journalists and women will be exempted from pillion-riding while there will also be a strict ban on the display of weapons, aimed at protecting the lives and property of the public.

During Muharram, a heavy contingent of police will be deployed at important places of congregations and processions.

On the other hand, under Section 144, drone cameras will be banned in Islamabad for two months from today, and legal action will be taken for violation.

On the other hand, Karachi Rangers and law enforcement agencies on Saturday agreed upon increasing security around gatherings and processions in Muharram.

On the other hand, Karachi Rangers and law enforcement agencies on Saturday agreed upon increasing security around gatherings and processions in Muharram.

A high-level security meeting presided by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas was held at the Karachi Rangers headquarters which reviewed the law and order situation of the city.