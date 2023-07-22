Shanghai Restaurant Offers Gourmet Dog’s Dinners

In downtown Shanghai, China’s booming pet economy is evident as pampered pets enjoy their own exclusive dining experiences. At the Cat and Dog Club, a pricey and health-conscious restaurant catering solely to pets, Hengheng, a one-year-old Border Collie, celebrated his birthday with delight. Surrounded by his adoring owners and friends, he savoured a specially prepared, paw-shaped cake and meticulously plated food, devoured with evident joy.

China’s pet economy has seen significant growth, reaching 493.6 billion yuan ($69 billion) last year, with projections to reach 811.4 billion yuan by 2025. This rise can be attributed to factors such as smaller family sizes and a growing number of people living alone, seeking companionship through pets.

The Cat and Dog Club, responding to the surging demand from pet-loving individuals, serves a diverse and wholesome menu for its discerning animal clientele. Manager Ma Tao ensures that the meals contain no harmful additives, sugar, or oil, meeting high-quality standards to keep pets healthy and happy. The trend reflects the deepening bond between pet owners and their beloved furry friends in modern-day China.

Also Read Jordanian Restaurant Offers Nap Opportunity for Mansaf Feast In Jordan's capital Amman, the Muab restaurant has introduced a unique offering...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.