Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shanghai Restaurant Offers Gourmet Dog’s Dinners

Shanghai Restaurant Offers Gourmet Dog’s Dinners

Articles
Advertisement
Shanghai Restaurant Offers Gourmet Dog’s Dinners

Shanghai Restaurant Offers Gourmet Dog’s Dinners

Advertisement

In downtown Shanghai, China’s booming pet economy is evident as pampered pets enjoy their own exclusive dining experiences. At the Cat and Dog Club, a pricey and health-conscious restaurant catering solely to pets, Hengheng, a one-year-old Border Collie, celebrated his birthday with delight. Surrounded by his adoring owners and friends, he savoured a specially prepared, paw-shaped cake and meticulously plated food, devoured with evident joy.

China’s pet economy has seen significant growth, reaching 493.6 billion yuan ($69 billion) last year, with projections to reach 811.4 billion yuan by 2025. This rise can be attributed to factors such as smaller family sizes and a growing number of people living alone, seeking companionship through pets.

The Cat and Dog Club, responding to the surging demand from pet-loving individuals, serves a diverse and wholesome menu for its discerning animal clientele. Manager Ma Tao ensures that the meals contain no harmful additives, sugar, or oil, meeting high-quality standards to keep pets healthy and happy. The trend reflects the deepening bond between pet owners and their beloved furry friends in modern-day China.

Also Read

Jordanian Restaurant Offers Nap Opportunity for Mansaf Feast
Jordanian Restaurant Offers Nap Opportunity for Mansaf Feast

In Jordan's capital Amman, the Muab restaurant has introduced a unique offering...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story