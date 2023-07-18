Shehbaz Sharif launches PM’s Youth Sports Initiative

PM also launched Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched multiple initiatives here for promoting sports culture and welfare of the sports persons including the Rs 5 billion Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund.

In a ceremony held here, he launched Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund with initial seed money of Rs 5 billion to provide financial assistance and other facilities to the emerging players and retired sportspersons of the country.

The prime minister also performed soft launch of the first dedicated Sports University in the country to produce critical pool required for sports events such as planners, managers, technical staff, nutritionists, physiotherapists and others.

Similarly, PM Shehbaz launched the Prime Minister Youth Sports Initiative to develop sports across the country and to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He also launched the Elite Sportspersons Development Programme and E-Sports development programme.

Addressing on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s highly talented sportspersons deserved appreciation from the nation as despite limited resources, they promoted the positive image of the country across the world.

He said out of Rs 5 billion allocated for Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund, a direct investment of Rs 2.5 billion would be made to meet various expenses of the players including tickets, logistics, hotel and other expenses.

He, however said this amount needed to be increased as it was not sufficient to meet the full requirements of the sportspersons.

The prime minister said Pakistan youth was not less talented then the world as if they were fully capable of competing the world.

He said if they were given opportunities, they could lead the world in the area of sports.

Minister for Inter-provincial coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari said the government took structural changes in the country’s sports to meet the emerging needs of games.

