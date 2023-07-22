Sindh cabinet approves Immunization Act  

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Sindh.

Sindh cabinet decided on 40 more agenda items.

Cabinet also approved Sindh Allied Health Sciences Act.

KARACHI: The provincial cabinet in continuation of the last cabinet meeting discussed and decided on 40 more agenda items on Saturday and took important decisions including approval of the Medico-legal act, Immunization Act in which denial has been made an offense, also approved water policy and upgraded hospitals.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House.

The cabinet discussed and decided on nine agenda items for the health department under which important bills were approved and referred to the assembly. They are as follows:

The health department told the cabinet that presently, the Medicolegal Services in Sindh were unorganized with no service structure, job descriptions, SOPs/Guidelines, Performance Management Framework, and Key Performance Indicators. Consequently, the actors of the Criminal Justice System, namely the Police and Judiciary face problems in prosecution and conviction.

The cabinet was told that Children of Adam, Karachi and the health dept have requested that cabinet may allocate Rs. 1.967 billion as Grant-in-Aid for five years to establish psychiatric facilities at three government Hospitals – Basic Health Unit Dumba Goth, New Urban Health Center Gadap and New Karachi Urban Health Center Goharabad.

There are only five major Psychiatric hospitals to cope with major mental health disorders, depression, autism, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder in Pakistan. Hence, considering the issue, Children of Adam signed a MOU with the Sindh Health Department for creating psychiatric facilities at BHU Dumba Goth, New Urban Health Center Gadap, and New Karachi Urban Health Center Goharabad. The cabinet approved the proposal.

Immunization Act: The main objective of the Sindh Immunization and Epidemic Control Act 2023 is to enact a law to prevent and control epidemic diseases in the province through immunization and vaccination.

Under the Act, the parents or guardians of unprotected persons are responsible to bring them to Vaccination Centre in time to be vaccinated as per provided schedule. If the local authority finds that an unprotected person or parent or guardian has contravened the provisions of this Act, he/she shall deliver a notice to such person, parent or guardian requiring him to comply.

The main objective of the `Sindh Faculty of Paramedical & Allied Health Sciences Act-2023’ is to establish a faculty in order to supervise/conduct paramedical courses/training and their certification as well as registration of paramedical and allied professional health sectors.