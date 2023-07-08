Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sindh Health Minister rejects changes in draft of Breastfeeding Law

Sindh Health Minister rejects changes in draft of Breastfeeding Law

Articles
Advertisement
Sindh Health Minister rejects changes in draft of Breastfeeding Law

Sindh Health Minister rejects changes in draft of Breastfeeding Law

Advertisement
  • Children up to 36 months will be considered formula milk.
  • Infants should be given formula milk only on doctor’s prescription.
  • Sindh Cabinet approved amendment in Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has rejected changes in the draft Breastfeeding Law and said that formula milk will only be sold at medical stores.

The Health Minister has said that the amendments proposed in the Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act, 2023 are standing by.

The meeting between the representatives of the baby food industry and the health minister a few days ago was inconclusive.

According to the amendment in the law, the milk of children up to 36 months will be considered formula milk. Infants should be given formula milk only on the doctor’s prescription.

Also Read

SHCC sealed 989 quackery outlets in Sindh
SHCC sealed 989 quackery outlets in Sindh

SHCC conducted inspections in different cities of Sindh. The teams have inspected...

It should be noted that the Sindh Cabinet approved the amendment in the Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023 a few days ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story