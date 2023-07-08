Sindh Health Minister rejects changes in draft of Breastfeeding Law

Children up to 36 months will be considered formula milk.

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has rejected changes in the draft Breastfeeding Law and said that formula milk will only be sold at medical stores.

The Health Minister has said that the amendments proposed in the Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act, 2023 are standing by.

The meeting between the representatives of the baby food industry and the health minister a few days ago was inconclusive.

According to the amendment in the law, the milk of children up to 36 months will be considered formula milk. Infants should be given formula milk only on the doctor’s prescription.

It should be noted that the Sindh Cabinet approved the amendment in the Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Young Child Nutrition Act 2023 a few days ago.