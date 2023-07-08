Sindh police announce reward for information on Gulistan-e-Jauhar women harasser

  • A semi-clear picture of the obscene accused has been released.
  • The name of the person assisting the police will be kept confidential.
  • Citizens can report any related information on 03325837242 and 03202069590.
The Sindh police announced a Rs0.2 million reward for anyone helping the police catch the Gulistan-e-Jauhar women harasser.

The police also released a semi-clear picture of the obscene accused.

While the police assured to keep the name of the person assisting the police confidentially.

The citizens are requested to report any information related to the accused on numbers 03325837242 and 03202069590.

A couple of days ago, a disturbing video of an undressed man harassing a young girl in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi garnered widespread social media condemnation, with people calling for the police to trace and take action against the suspect at the earliest.

