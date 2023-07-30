Spotify Announces Price Increase for Premium Plans

Advertisement Spotify announces price increase for Premium subscription plans.

Premium Individual plan in the US now costs $10.99, up from $9.99.

Premium Duo plan adjusted to $14.99, from $12.99.

Spotify, a popular music streaming platform known for its vast music library and personalized playlists, recently announced an increase in prices for its Premium subscription plans. The price hike ranges from a 10% to 20% rise, with some plans seeing a $2 increment.

In the United States, the Premium Individual subscription now costs $10.99, up from $9.99, while the Premium Duo plan is adjusted to $14.99 from $12.99. The Premium Family plan is now priced at $16.99, rising from $15.99, and the Student offering costs $5.99, up from $4.99. Similar price increases are being implemented in other countries like Canada, France, the U.K., Mexico, and Australia. Existing subscribers will have a one-month grace period to adjust to the price change. They should have received an email regarding the price adjustment. Users on a free trial will have an additional month at the original price once the trial period ends.

The price increase by Spotify follows similar moves by other major music streaming services. Apple, Amazon, Tidal, and YouTube Music Premium have also raised their prices in recent months, typically adding $1 to the cost of a standard individual monthly subscription, increasing it from $9.99 to $10.99.

Spotify is a leading global audio streaming service, boasting 210 million paying subscribers and offering over 100 million tracks in the OGG format, along with additional features like podcasts and audiobooks. The platform has been considering launching a premium HiFi subscription with lossless audio since 2021, but it has not been introduced yet. Additionally, since 2018, Spotify has provided an ad-supported version for users.

As Spotify adapts its pricing, it aims to maintain its position as a popular choice among music enthusiasts by offering a diverse range of music and personalized features. The competition among music streaming services is driving these price adjustments as they strive to meet user demands and provide a high-quality listening experience.