Syeda Tuba Anwar lauds Farhat’s character in “Baby Baji”

“Baby Baji” is one of those surprising dramas that captivate viewers with unexpected popularity. Despite low initial expectations, Baby Baji resonates with society by presenting relatable themes, attracting a dedicated audience.

Syeda Tuba Anwar, portraying Farhat, the not-so-likeable choti bahu in the multi-starrer drama alongside Junaid Niazi, has managed to shine despite the character’s negative image. In an interview, Tuba expressed her belief that Farhat’s character offers valuable lessons for girls. She defended Farhat, stating that while some perceive her as negative, she actually stands up for what she believes is right, emphasizing the importance of asserting one’s rights without being rude to others.

In real life, Tuba confessed uncertainty about living in a joint family setting. She explained that a non-toxic family environment would be acceptable, but dealing with toxic relatives is not something she would prefer. She said, Not sure about it because everything has its pros and cons! If the big family is nontoxic then it’s okay but if they wouldn’t respect your privacy then it’s a no to living in a joint family.”

