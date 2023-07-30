Taylor Swift’s Fun Day at Levi’s Stadium

As part of her highly ambitious Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has arrived in Santa Clara, California, to perform at Levi’s Stadium for a couple of shows. Before her first performance on Friday, the pop superstar shared a fun glimpse of her behind-the-scenes adventures with fans on TikTok.

In the video, Taylor is seen cruising through the vast stadium corridors on a golf cart, accompanied by friends. However, the leisurely ride took an amusing turn when her dad, Scott Swift, unexpectedly appeared behind them on a segway, turning it into a lighthearted race. The clip captures Scott Swift trying to catch up with his daughter’s golf cart while the catchy tune “Ridin'” by Chamillionaire plays in the background.

Taylor Swift playfully captioned the video, referring to her dad’s antics on the segway. The Friday show at Levi’s Stadium was a massive success, attracting over 60,000 enthusiastic Swifties, including celebrity super fans Tommy Dorfman and Gigi Hadid.

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues, fans eagerly anticipate more exciting moments and memorable performances from the pop sensation.

