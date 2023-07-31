Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Articles
  • The Tecno Spark 10 has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
  • It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Spark 10 is now available on the market at an affordable price with great features.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset. It has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G76 MC4.

The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Tecno Spark 10 features a triple-camera setup on the back. The device is run by Hios 12.0 operating system based on Android 13.

It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 18 W.

Also Read

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & specification
Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno is preparing the Camon 20 series, which will be available soon on...

Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/-

Tecno Spark 10 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHios 12.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMeta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.05 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G37
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

