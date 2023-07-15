Terrorist leader Mast Malang killed in Afghanistan

Muhammad alias Mast Maling was killed in Paktika province.

ISLAMABAD: Notorious leader of the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar(JA) Muhammad alias Mast Malang was killed in Afghanistan.

The terrorist leader of the banned organization Muhammad alias Mast Maling was killed in the Paktika province of Afghanistan. No further details have been revealed as to how Muhammad alias Mast Maling was killed.

It should be remembered that earlier, Tariq, the mastermind of the terrorist attack on the Chinese citizens working at the Diamer-Bhasha Dam site in the Dasu area of ​​Upper Kohistan, was also killed in Afghanistan.

On July 14, 2021, 12 people, including 9 Chinese nationals working at the Diamer-Bhasha Dam site, were killed in an incident in the Dasu area of ​​Upper Kuhistan.

According to the Afghan news agency, the leader of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Tariq was killed in Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

