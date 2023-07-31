Thousands leave houses as it pours heavily in China amid Typhoon Doksuri

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought unprecedented rainfall in Beijing China, leading to flight cancellations, flooding, and road closures.

The neighbouring city of Tianjin and Hebei province was also affected by heavy rain following the typhoon’s downgrade to a tropical depression.

The Hai River basin experienced rising water levels in three of its five rivers, causing some houses to be swept into the Yongding River. In Baoding City, approximately 55,000 people were evacuated to safer areas.

Doksuri was among the most powerful storms to hit China in recent years, resulting in widespread flooding in Fujian province and displacing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Beijing recorded a substantial amount of rainfall, with the maximum in Mentougou district reaching 580.9 mm (23 inches). The Beijing observatory issued a red alert for heavy rainfall, and the Beijing Hydrology Station upgraded its flood warning with the expectation of more rain and river flooding.

The impact of the storm led to the evacuation of over 31,000 people in Beijing, suspension of work at more than 4,000 construction sites, inspections of nearly 20,000 buildings for damage, and closure of scenic spots in the city.

Flight operations at both airports in the capital were disrupted, with over 180 flights canceled and many more delayed. Train passengers who were stranded received food and drinking water from railway authorities.

The heavy rain affected approximately 358 roads in Beijing. So far, there have been no reported casualties or significant damage in the city.

However, in northern Hebei province, Doksuri’s impact was more severe, with a driver reported missing after two trucks fell off a collapsed bridge in Baoding city and a freight railway bridge washed away in Shijiazhuang city.

Although Doksuri is weakening, forecasters warned that Typhoon Khanun was approaching and expected to make landfall on China’s densely populated coast later in the week.

Authorities are concerned that Khanun may cause additional damage to crops that have already been affected by Doksuri.

