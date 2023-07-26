Tom Cruise to impress audience with this scene in Dead Reckoning Part Two

Tom Cruise is working on an underwater scene for Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Cruise has previously performed underwater stunts in films.

The film is scheduled for release in the US on June 28, 2024.

Tom Cruise is gearing up to impress audiences with breathtaking underwater scenes in the upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

The renowned actor, who recently enjoyed the success of Part One with an impressive $80 million opening in the US, is already planning his next set of stunts for the sequel.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, in a conversation with Collider, shared that he and Tom Cruise have been diligently working to perfect the underwater sequences for the movie.

While Cruise has previously wowed audiences with underwater missions in films like Edge of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, McQuarrie revealed that they are striving to surpass their previous efforts and deliver even more awe-inspiring sequences in the upcoming installment.

“Tom and I are constantly re-evaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better,” the Jack Reacher director said.

“We’ve done underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences,” he added.

“And we analyze why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area.

“Everything you’re looking at in ‘Dead Reckoning’ is the application of knowledge from previous sequences,” he shared with the publication.

On June 28, 2024, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is scheduled for release in the US.

