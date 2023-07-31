Toshakhana case: PTI files plea against IHC decision in Supreme Court

The Islamabad High Court did not stop the trial court from proceeding, text.

PTI chairman’s legal team on Monday filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision on Toshakhana case in the Supreme Court.

Mentioned that by not granting the injunction, the hearing in the trial court will be completed; adding that appeals to the High Court will become ineffective after the trial is over.

The petitioner requested the Supreme Court to restrain the trial court from going ahead with the proceedings.

PTI chairman had also prepared a request for an urgent hearing on the appeal, while the PTI chief’s statement under Section 342 in the Toshakhana case is yet to be recorded.