UAP railways project will connect entire region

ISLAMABAD: A trilateral working group meeting of three countries on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railways project was held at the Ministry of Railways Islamabad.

Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Secretary / Chairman of Pakistan Railways led the Pakistani side whereas delegations of Afghanistan were led by Alhaj Bakhtulrehman Sharaft, Director General and CEO of Afghanistan Railways Authority. Mr. Dekhkanov D.T, Head of the Transport Department of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan represented the Uzbekistan side.

The working group finalized the route of the project in today’s meeting. The signing ceremony of the Joint Protocol will take place on July 18, 2023. The key objective of the UAP project is to build a missing rail link by connecting Uzbekistan railways with Pakistan railways via Termiz- Mazar e Sharif-Logar- Kharlachi route.

The UAP railway project would not only facilitate the regional, transit, and bilateral trade amongst the participating countries, but also provide better people-to-people connections to the entire region. The line will support both passenger and freight services and would contribute to regional trade and economic growth.

The parties also agreed on a roadmap for conducting technical studies, financing sources, and other key aspects for the early implementation of the project. The parties appreciated the professional work of the experts of the three railways in achieving consensus on the final route and its implementation modalities.