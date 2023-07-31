UK plan for Prince Harry doesn’t want to become prisoner of palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making efforts to show Prince William their seriousness about returning to the royal family fold by offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace.

Despite Harry’s desire to reconnect with the Firm, he is cautious about not becoming confined to palace life, as per a source.

The couple aims to maintain a sense of balance in their lives and preserve their mental well-being while remaining close yet separate from the high-profile royal family.

They plan to furnish the apartment themselves, hoping it will please William and demonstrate their commitment to coming back.

Royal expert Tom Bower, however, believes that Meghan and Harry may never be able to fully return due to the family drama they caused. The concern is that Harry’s return could potentially inflict further damage on the family.

Advertisement

Regarding Meghan’s career setbacks, the expert notes that she is not close to William and Kate, which might deter her from wanting to return to England and live in a small apartment at Kensington Palace.

The relationship between William and Harry has been rocky since the infamous Megxit involving King Charles III’s two sons.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry & Meghan Markle no longer victims as branding fails Prince Harry and Meghan Markle popularity is not based on merit, and...