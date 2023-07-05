Ukraine disputes areas of Kursk and Belgorod in Russia

The governors of Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions reported that Ukrainian forces launched an attack from across the border in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in at least one person being wounded.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated on the Telegram messaging app that the town of Valuyiki was under attack for over an hour. A woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her chest. Russian defense forces successfully downed three aerial objects, including a drone. Additionally, Ukrainian forces fired 12 times from Grad rocket launchers. The attacks caused damage to at least eight private houses.

In a separate incident, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, revealed that the village of Tyotkino came under fire, resulting in damage to a school and a private house. However, the specific form of the attack was not specified.

It is important to note that Reuters could not independently verify these reports.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 16-month-long war initiated by Russia in February 2022.

Advertisement

Blasts and attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been occurring almost daily in recent months, with Russian officials attributing them to either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

Also Read Ukraine claims ‘very fruitful’ counteroffensive days A senior security official in Ukraine stated on Tuesday that the Ukrainian...