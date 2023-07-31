Vicky Pattison’s Near-Death Experience: A Frightening Date Night

Vicky Pattison was all set to enjoy a lovely dinner date with her beau when a terrifying incident unfolded during their Uber ride to the restaurant.

Narrating the harrowing experience on her Instagram Story, the Geordie Shore alum shared the shocking incident that occurred on Saturday, stating, “I was in that car minutes ago.”

Describing the ordeal, she said, “It was absolutely terrifying. So we were just driving along in this Uber and Ercan saw the engine light was on. And then the car started making a really horrible noise on the A1, so we pulled over and there was smoke in the back of the car.”

The 35-year-old influencer further revealed, “The man was like, ‘Just stay in the car, it’ll be fine’. Obviously we’re on the A1 so you don’t want to get out – then all of a sudden it just caught fire, it just burst into flames.”

Vicky Pattison shared a video showing the car engulfed in flames, making it a truly terrifying experience for them. She recounted how the police arrived, instructing them to step back for safety, but she was already frightened by the situation.

Despite the harrowing incident, Vicky Pattison didn’t let it ruin her dinner plans with fiancé Ercan Ramadan. She described her day as a “mixed bag to say the least” after surviving the near-death encounter.

