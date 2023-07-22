Vietnam can learn from defeat against US in Women World Cup: Head coach

After losing 3-0 to the four-time champion United States at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday, the head coach of Vietnam Mai Duc Chung said on Sunday that her team would learn a lot from their Women’s World Cup debut.

Vietnam was one of eight debutants in an expanded World Cup field in New Zealand and Australia, and their main goal going into the competition was to establish their nation as a footballing powerhouse.

Duc Chung expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance despite the pressure of a relentless American offense, comparing the United States to a “big mountain” before Saturday’s match.

“We tried to limit the attacking from the U.S. team… We tried to come up with these tactics, trying to defend,” he said through a translator. “In terms of spirit, we are very satisfied here today.”

He was especially complimentary of his goalie, Tran Thi Kim Thanh, who was kept busy because her squad hardly managed to enter the final third.

In the first half, she turned away a penalty shot from American veteran Alex Morgan, a save that Duc Chung credited to hours of practice.

“Good lesson for us to draw experiences here,” said Duc Chung. “I’m very satisfied with the goalkeeper.”

Portugal will play Vietnam on Thursday in Hamilton.

