Viral Video: Raccoons Found on Vermont Couple’s Boat

A leisurely boat trip for a Vermont couple turned into an unexpected wildlife encounter when they discovered two raccoons hiding beneath their boat’s seats. Steve and Shannon Lipkin, residents of Burlington, were enjoying a sunny day on Lake Champlain when the furry stowaways made their presence known.

The moment of revelation sparked chaos and pandemonium for the Lipkins. Shannon Lipkin shared with the local media, “That’s when I saw the raccoons and the chaos and pandemonium began.” Steve Lipkin’s initial instinct was to jump overboard in a panic.

However, the couple decided against leaping into the water and instead used cushions as a barrier while they made their way back to shore. Concerned for the raccoons’ well-being, Shannon Lipkin, an animal lover, expressed her distress at the thought of the animals being stranded in the middle of the lake.

Interestingly, the raccoons seemed to enjoy the boat ride, leaning out and relishing the wind in their fur. Once the boat reached the shore, all four passengers disembarked safely. The Lipkins emphasized that the raccoons did not pose any harm, and they were determined not to harm the creatures either.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department advises people to avoid raccoon encounters as the animals can carry diseases, including rabies, which is a serious concern in the region. Precautions are necessary to minimize the risk of transmission to humans.

Advertisement

Also Read Watch: Colorado police disperse ‘suspicious’ raccoons from park Video shows an officer shining a flashlight on a group of raccoons...