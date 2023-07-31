Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Husband Unaware of Wife’s Sacrifice

The husband appears unaware and engrossed in his phone during the act.

Posted by Timsy Jain on Instagram to honor women’s sacrifices.

Internet expresses outrage over the husband’s apparent indifference.

A video of a couple has gone viral on the internet, but not for the proper reasons. A content creation pair recorded a short clip in which the wife sacrifices her food for her spouse. The husband, on the other hand, seemed unconcerned by his wife’s self-sacrifice. The internet is not happy about this.

Timsy Jain shared the video on Instagram. It tried to honour the sacrifices made by women for their families. After finishing his dish of rice at the dinner table, the spouse requested more rice in the video. When the wife opens the dish, she discovers that there is no rice left. She then takes a spoonful of rice from her own share, places it in the casserole, and serves it to her husband. Throughout, the husband is completely unaware of his wife’s ‘act of sacrifice’ and is preoccupied with his phone.

Several people have also posted the video on Twitter.

The Internet was outraged by this adoration of a woman who made such a sacrifice without her husband’s knowledge.

“But this guy is on the phone and doesn’t care.” Ignoring his wife’s affection and care for him,” commented one person.

“Indian males can be quite disrespectful. “There’s nothing romantic about this,” another person commented.

