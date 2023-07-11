Watch Video: Road Collapse Due to Rains

Himachal Pradesh, a state in India, has experienced incessant heavy rainfall for over two days, leading to severe flooding and landslides resulting in loss of life and property. A video circulating online captures the moment a section of a road collapsed in Shimla’s Kotkhai subdivision on Monday.

Social media platforms have been inundated with alarming visuals of bridges being swept away and vehicles, including cars, buses, and trucks, floating like paper boats. These visuals depict the extent of devastation caused by the forces of nature in Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has reported that numerous roads in the state remain blocked due to landslides and other weather-related issues following the heavy rainfall over the past few days. In one harrowing video from Manali, a massive bus from the state road transport corporation can be seen being engulfed by water and swept away within seconds.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement #WATCH | A road collapsed at Kokunala in the Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (Video Source: Shimla Police) pic.twitter.com/STWnBkDJDJ — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

The torrential rainfall has wreaked havoc, triggering landslides, flash floods, and inundating various areas, resulting in the destruction of roads, vehicles, and houses. As of Monday evening, at least six fatalities have been reported in the state.

The authorities are working tirelessly to assess the situation, provide relief efforts, and restore normalcy in the affected regions of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Also Read Narrow Escape: Cars Dodge Landslide in Himachal Several cars narrowly avoided being crushed by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh,...