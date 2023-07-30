Advertisement
WATCH: Virat Kohli takes responsibility of “water boy” as he was rested for 2nd ODI against WI

Virat Kohli performing the role of “water boy”

  • Virat Kohli was seen in a new role as the “water boy.”
  • Kohli was rested for the match along with skipper Rohit Sharma.
  • West Indies captain Shai Hope led his team to a six-wicket victory.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen in a different role during the second match of the three-match series against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

As he was not part of the playing XI, Kohli took on the responsibility of being the “water boy” for the team, providing refreshments to the players.

In the absence of Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, who were rested for the second ODI, the Indian team faced challenges against the pace, bounce, and turn of the West Indies bowlers.

The World Cup hopefuls struggled to cope with the conditions and managed a disappointing total of 180 runs in 40.5 overs in the rain-affected match.

On the other hand, West Indies captain Shai Hope played a crucial role, leading his team to a series-leveling six-wicket victory over India.

Hope’s unbeaten 63 and the support from Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 runs helped end their nine-match losing streak against India in ODIs, spanning four years.

Despite Kohli’s efforts as the “water boy,” the Indian team couldn’t secure a win in the second ODI, and West Indies celebrated their first ODI victory over India in four years.

