What do we now know about victims of Philadelphia shooting?

As the nation mourns the devastating mass shooting incident in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the families of the five victims are cherishing the memories of their departed loved ones while receiving heartfelt tributes from across the country.

Lashyd Merritt, one of the victims, was known for his altruism and willingness to assist those in need. Daujan Brown, on the other hand, was described as an affectionate individual who tragically lost his life while selflessly aiding his injured friend.

The authorities have identified the deceased victims as Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.

Among the injured were a 13-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy, both of whom sustained leg injuries and are currently in stable condition. Additionally, the twin brother of the 2-year-old suffered an eye injury from shattered glass when the assailant fired upon the vehicle they were in with their mother. Furthermore, a 33-year-old woman was injured by glass fragments.

The tragic incident unfolded late Monday in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, prompting swift action from law enforcement. Officers responded promptly to the scene, pursuing an armed suspect wearing a vest, who continued to discharge his weapon while fleeing before eventually surrendering.

According to Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, the suspect fired indiscriminately at occupied vehicles and pedestrians on the street. A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident but has not yet been formally charged.

Here is what we have learned about the victims of the mass shooting in Philadelphia:

Lashyd Merritt, 22: A relative recounted that Lashyd Merritt was shot just steps away from his home in his neighborhood on Monday. Nikki Merritt, his cousin, shared that the 22-year-old had gone out to get food and was tragically gunned down.

“He was simply going to the store to get his dinner for the night,” she said, adding that “he lived just three or four doors down from where he was found. This is where he grew up.”

According to his cousin, Lashyd attended Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia before exploring college options and ultimately finding full-time employment.

“He ended up at the IRS as a service representative,” she said.

“He was an all-around good guy,” she continued, emphasizing that he was always supportive and willing to help anyone in need—family, friends, or anyone else. If he believed he could make a difference, he would lend a hand.

Daujan Brown, 13: Nashaya Thomas, Daujan’s mother, shared with NBC Philadelphia that her son, the youngest victim, was on his way to a store on Monday night when he became caught in the crossfire.

The 13-year-old was shot while attempting to assist his same-aged friend, who had been struck twice in the legs but survived.

“He was simply trying to get his friend help without realizing that bullets do not discriminate,” she said.

She lovingly remembered her son as an affectionate child.

“There was no way you could meet Daujan, have a conversation with him, and not fall in love with him. He lost his life while performing a selfless act, and that is how he lived when he was with us.”

