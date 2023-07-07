When it comes to Holy Quran, the Nation is One, PM

Pakistan observed ‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’.

People from different backgrounds participated in protest.

PM said entire Muslim world was concerned about heinous act.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed ‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ to strongly protest against the disrespectful act of desecrating the Holy Quran in Sweden.

People from different backgrounds participated in demonstrations across the country to express their strong disapproval.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting in Islamabad, decided to organize nationwide protests in response to the incident. He called upon all political parties and the nation to actively join the rallies.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of unity and stated that the whole nation would send a powerful message to those with evil intentions. The observance of “Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran” took place on Friday.

Since the incident, numerous demonstrations have occurred throughout the country, with people from various religions coming together to express their condemnation of the desecration of the holy book.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister stated that the nation stands united in its reverence for the Holy Quran. He highlighted that not only Pakistanis but the entire Muslim world was concerned about the heinous act.

