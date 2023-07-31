World Record: Tallest Wooden Toy Block Tower Toppled in Satisfying Domino Effect

The tower collapse was captured on video, demonstrating a domino effect.

The video gains popularity online for its entertaining and satisfying display.

Guinness World Records congratulates the team on Twitter.

Advertisement

Most of us enjoy watching films that demonstrate the domino effect, which is a chain reaction caused by the movement of one object that causes a number of similar objects to fall in succession. For years, this has piqued people’s interest, inspiring them to design complicated domino patterns and experiment with new configurations. A video of a recent world record established by Benjamin Crouzier and his crew has acquired popularity online. It depicts the collapse of the highest skyscraper built of wooden toy blocks and is incredibly entertaining to see. The video might well inspire you to try out new configurations and make your own elaborate domino patterns.

“Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK). The toppling of the tower is super satisfying,” Guinness World Records remarked on Twitter while uploading a video.

As the film begins, a tall edifice made of wooden blocks appears in the background, and a countdown can be heard. When the countdown is over, a woman can be seen pushing the bottom of the tower, which stands 27.46 feet tall. The tower of London’s Olympia London collapses in seconds due to a domino effect.

Since it was tweeted on July 27, the video has had over 53,100 views, and the figure is still growing. Many others even took to the video’s comments section to express themselves.

Also Read Artist Creates Stunning Shadow Art of Virat Kohli Using Matchboxes and Wooden Sticks Artist Shintu Mourya gains attention for his unusual approach to art. Video...