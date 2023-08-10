10-member Sindh caretaker cabinet takes oath

KARACHI: Ten members of caretaker cabinet of Sindh on Saturday took their oath of office.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the newly-appointed ministers during a ceremony held Governor House.

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice retired Maqbool Baqar and other officials were also present on the occasion. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Chief Secretary, Acting IG, Provincial Secretaries and family members of caretaker ministers participated in the ceremony.

The sworn members included Brigadier (retired) Haris Nawaz, Younis Dhagga, Mubeen Jumani, Ishwar Lal, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Dr. Junaid Shah, Omer Soomro, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Khuda Baksh Marri and Mrs. Rana Hussain.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and Caretaker Chief Minister congratulated the interim cabinet members.