11 killed in terrorist attack in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: As many as 11 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Shawal Tehsil of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP).

According to Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul, terrorists blew up a vehicle with explosives, as a result of which 11 workers in the vehicle died.

Officials said that 13 laborers were riding in the vehicle, two people were seriously injured in the explosion, while the bodies of the dead and injured were shifted to the hospital.

Officials say that the deceased belonged to Makin and Wanna tehsils of South Waziristan.

Earlier, Security forces killed two terrorists on Saturday during an operation in Bara, Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area of Bara on the night of 18 and 19th August.