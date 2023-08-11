11 labourers killed in landmine blast in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: At least 11 labourers have been killed and two others injured in a landmine blast at Gulmir Kot area of North Waziristan district.

According to North Waziristan district administration, the blast occurred when a vehicle hit a land mine. The injured and dead bodies have been shifted to local hospital.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq has strongly condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

In a tweet, he said it was heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers.

On the other hand, at least sixteen people were killed when a passenger bus caught fire due to short circuit near Pindi Bhattian Motorway.

According to spokesperson of Motorway police, the passenger bus was going from Karachi to Islamabad.

The spokesperson said fifteen passengers were timely evacuated.

The killed and injured passengers have been shifted to hospital.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has expressed sorrow over the accident of passenger coach near Pindi Bhattian coming from Karachi to Islamabad.

In his condolence message, he stressed the need to determine the reasons in order to avoid such incidents in future.