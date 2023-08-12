12 including JI members booked for protesting against power rate hike

12 including some members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have been booked by the Islamabad police for protesting against the increase in electricity prices in the capital city yesterday.

A case has been registered against 12 people, including the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami, at Bahara police station

In the case, Mian Aslam Naib Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, Nasrullah Randhawa Amir Jamaat-e-Islami have been nominated.

Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman strongly condemned the registering of case against party leaders.

The spokesperson stated that the government instead of giving relief to the people, is registering cases against its citizens.

Advertisement

Added that the protest will continue until the increase in electricity bills is withdrawn.