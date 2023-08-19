19 KP ministers submits resignation to caretaker CM  

Resignations sought over unsatisfactory performance.

8 ministers have not submitted their resignations yet.

ECP directed CM to remove ministers over political affiliations.

Advertisement

Peshawar: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan has asked for resignation from the provincial cabinet.

According to the sources, resignations have been demanded from the caretaker ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to unsatisfactory performance.

Sources say that most of the caretaker ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also submitted their resignations.

On the other hand, 19 cabinet members have submitted their resignations to the caretaker chief minister, while 8 members have not yet submitted their resignations to the chief minister.

It should be noted that after the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azam Khan was appointed caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 21, 2023, and he took the oath of office on the same day.

On January 26, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali was sworn in as caretaker cabinet at the Governor’s House.

Advertisement

On July 31, the Election Commission asked the Chief Minister to remove ministers with political affiliations from the cabinet.

In a letter to the caretaker chief minister on behalf of the Election Commission, it was said that some ministers, advisers, and special assistants were picked based on political affiliation, and the ministers, assistants, and advisers involved in politics should be de-notified immediately.

The letter stated that the behavior of some ministers, advisers, and special assistants is against the spirit of the caretaker government. The Election Commission ordered that the caretaker chief minister reduce his cabinet to a minimum.

Also Read Monsoon tree plantation campaign kicks off in KP More than 13m saplings will be planted across province. The total area...

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had taken notice of caretaker provincial minister Shahid Khattak’s attendance and address at Awami National Party (ANP) rally and ordered his removal from the ministry.