5 Million Bees Spill from Truck in Ontario

In Ontario, a massive bee-related mishap prompted local authorities to enlist the help of beekeepers when around 5 million bees tumbled off the back of a truck. The incident unfolded on Guelph Line in Burlington, with Halton Regional Police Service officers responding to the early morning report.

According to police spokesperson Ryan Anderson, the cause remains uncertain, but it appears that boxes containing bees or beehives slipped off the trailer, scattering across the road. Nearby beekeepers swiftly arrived on the scene to assist in corralling the swarming insects, although their agitation necessitated careful handling.

Beekeeper Luc Peters emphasized that honey bees are generally gentle and non-confrontational unless provoked. He noted the rarity of such an occurrence and advised people to maintain a distance.

Despite the efforts, a substantial number of bees are expected to linger in the area for several days. The beekeepers plan to leave crates behind, hoping that any escaped bees will naturally return, allowing for their eventual retrieval.

Police took action against the truck driver, citing them for transporting an insecure load.

