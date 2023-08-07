Advertisement
7 killed in remote-controlled bomb blast in Balochistan

  • Blast occurred in Kech District of Balochistan.
  • Seven people were killed and other injured  in blast.
  • The victims were returning from wedding ceremony.
Quetta: A remote-controlled bomb exploded on a vehicle in Balochistan, as a result of which seven people were killed.

According to the details, a report of a remote control bomb explosion on a vehicle has been received in the Kech district of Quetta, in which it is being told that seven people were killed and many injured as a result of the explosion.

In this regard, the district authorities say that the incident took place in Balgatar in the area of ​​Kech adjacent to Panjgur, the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony.

According to the latest information, one Union Council (UC) Chairman Ishaq Yaqoob is also included in the deceased persons, the other six deceased persons are close relatives of Ishaq Yaqoob.

The victims were identified as Ishaq Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Nizam Didar, Fida Hussain, Sarfaraz, Safar Khan, and Qasim.

The six persons belong to Nali Bazar while one is a resident of Panjgur.

