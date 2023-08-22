84-Year-Old Colorado Woman Aims for 1,000 Skydives

An 84-year-old Colorado resident, Kim Knor, is gearing up for her 600th skydiving adventure, with her sights set on an incredible lifetime goal of 1,000 jumps. Knor’s skydiving journey began in 1959 at the age of 20, and in 1962, she became part of the inaugural U.S. Women’s Parachute Team.

Interestingly, skydiving played a pivotal role in her personal life as well. Knor met her future husband when he defected her parachute in 1962. They reconnected years later in Washington, leading to a whirlwind romance and eventual marriage in just three months.

After her husband’s tragic accident, Knor took a 37-year break from skydiving. However, she reignited her passion following his passing in 2003. Inducted into the International Skydiving Museum and Hall of Fame in 2013, Knor continues to inspire.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

During a recent skydiving weekend, her grandson, John Norsen, followed family tradition by joining her for his first jump. Knor has surpassed 580 skydives and plans to keep going, hoping to encourage more women to experience the thrill. She believes that the exhilaration of jumping keeps people happy and united in their shared joy.

Also Read Bird’s Courtship Dance Fails to Impress Partner In a spirited display of courtship, a male Red-Crested Korhaan showcased an...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.