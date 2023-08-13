Aaradhya Bachchan, the beloved daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, continues to captivate hearts as a popular celebrity kid with a substantial fan following. Born on November 16, 2011, Aaradhya currently attends Mumbai’s prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where several other star kids also study. A recent viral video showcasing Aaradhya wearing makeup and preparing for a school event has caught the attention of social media users.

In the endearing video, Aaradhya is seen donning makeup while getting ready with her peers. Netizens showered the star kid with affectionate comments, praising her innocence and charm.

Check out the post below:

Some admirers drew comparisons between Aaradhya and her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A user expressed a desire to see Aaradhya with longer hair, while others showered blessings and love on the young celebrity.

Check out the comments below:

One Instagram user wrote, “She is growing gracefully,” another user wrote, “Adorable, God bless and keep all these kids safe as they grow up in a treacherous world.” “She is cute so sweet with an innocent smile and big beautiful eyes. God bless her,” another added.

One of the Instagram users compared Aaradhya with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and wrote, “She is so Aishwarya”. Another user also expressed her wish to see Aaradhya in long hair and wrote, “I don’t understand she is so cute, why cover forehead with blunt bangs. She is still cute, but I have been dying to see her in long face-framing layers.”

Amid the limelight, Aaradhya’s parents, Abhishek and Aishwarya, strike a balance between their careers and parenting. Abhishek Bachchan shared in an interview that Aishwarya’s support allows him to pursue his film projects while she takes care of their daughter. As Aaradhya navigates the world of showbiz, her endearing presence continues to capture the hearts of many.

Abhishek Bachchan shared in an interview, “Fortunately, her mother has smoothly introduced her to this industry. I believe it was crucial, and Aishwarya managed it wonderfully by not magnifying the fact that both her grandparents come from the film industry, as well as both her parents.”

He added, “We refrained from making it a ‘big thing’. It was quite normal. She’s just like any normal kid, and my wife deserves all the credit for that. She enables me to work on my films while she looks after Aaradhya.”

Jr Bachchan also spoke about setting boundaries on social media and said, “My daughter is out of bonds. I don’t permit any freedom on my social media accounts for discussing that matter.” He further stated, “It’s a topic I won’t involve myself in, and if I believe a limit needs to be set, I will establish that boundary.”

