Edition: English
Edition: English

Abobe co-founder John Warnock died at age 82

Articles
The tech industry and the Adobe community mourned the passing of John Warnock, the co-founder of Adobe and a visionary figure in technology, who died at the age of 82 on Sunday.

The announcement of his demise was issued by Adobe in an early Sunday statement.

While the exact cause of Warnock’s death remains undisclosed, Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, conveyed the sentiments of both the Adobe community and the larger industry through an email to employees.

Narayen noted that it was a somber day for both the company and the industry, emphasizing Warnock’s role as an inspiration for decades.

John Warnock, alongside Charles Geschke, co-founded Adobe in 1982. Over the span of many years, his profound contributions left an indelible mark on the trajectory of digital innovation.

Having served as CEO until his retirement in 2000, Warnock continued to hold a significant position as chairman of the board alongside Geschke until 2017.

The tech world profoundly mourns the loss of this influential pioneer, whose legacy remains intricately tied to Adobe’s evolution and the advancement of digital creativity.

