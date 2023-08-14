ACP celebrates 76th Independence Day with full enthusiasm

Musical concert, fireworks and cake cutting held.

The 2-day of festival started with musical performance.

ACP always tried to bring happiness to faces of citizens.

KARACHI: Azadi Festival was organized on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day by the Arts Council of Pakistan(ACP) Karachi from August 13 to 14.

Musical concert, fireworks, flag hoisting and cutting of Azadi cake were held in the two-day festival. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Secretary Arts Council Ijaz Farooqui and other governing body members also participated.

The second day of the festival started with drumming and musical performance, Citizens were rushed to the stall of face paintings while the enthusiasm of children, old and young people holding the green flag could be seen.

Speaking at the Azadi Festival, President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that the enemies of Pakistan think that the youth of Pakistan are don’t love Pakistan, their love for their flag, their love for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has diminished, we have to throw out the enemies in the ranks, He said that for the sake of the country we have to be united under the flag of Pakistan. The Arts Council has always tried to bring happiness to the faces of the citizens of Karachi.

Also Read Navy celebrates 76th anniversary of Pakistan with traditional ardour Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Karachi. Various independence day activities were...

Wahan Bugti, Tufail Sanjrani, Saif Samejo, Ahsan Bari, Abida Hussain, Ameer Ali, Shah Rukh, Kamran Sago, Muhammad Zubair, Shabbir Zia, Mustafa Jan lit up the magic of their voices on the stage, Adnan Dance Group and Orphan Children’s of Edhi Homes, along with the students of Arts Council Academy gave a rich performance.