Action Meets Comedy: John Cena, Alison Brie Tangle With Politics In ‘Freelance’

The initial teaser for the upcoming action-comedy movie “Freelance” showcases John Cena and Alison Brie amidst a backdrop of political upheaval.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 6 by Relativity Media, the film is directed by Pierre Morel (known for “Taken”). It follows the narrative of a retired Special Forces operator (Cena) who is drawn back into action to accompany a journalist (Alison Brie) on an interview with a foreign country’s dictator. The situation takes a treacherous turn when the nation plunges into a violent coup shortly after their arrival. In the trailer, Brie states to John Cena, “I’m with the president of a country in the middle of a coup. This is the scoop of a lifetime.” He retorts candidly, “You gotta be alive to have the scoop of a lifetime.”

As they navigate danger and evade threats, John Cena inquires, “Are you still excited to cover a coup?” Brie’s response is subdued, “Less and less, honestly.”

Directed by Morel from a screenplay by Jacob Lentz (known for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”), the film also features Juan Pablo Raba, Alice Eve, Marton Csokas, and Christian Slater in the ensemble cast. The production has Michael Arrieta, Danny Chan, Court Coursey, Marc Danon, Jaime Hernandez, Walter Josten, Lex Miron, and David Robbins serving as executive producers.

Cena’s summer schedule is notably busy, with appearances in projects such as “Vacation Friends 2,” premiering on Hulu on August 25, his role in the major film “Barbie,” and lending his voice to Rocksteady in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Additionally, Brie co-wrote and starred in the February Prime Video romantic comedy “Somebody I Used to Know.”

Advertisement

Both actors share a wrestling background; Cena gained fame in WWE, while Brie earned recognition with two Golden Globe nominations for her leading role in Netflix’s “GLOW.”

Have a look at the trailer below:

Also Read Barbie: John Cena’s first look as Mermaid finally REVEALED John Cena's Ken version for the upcoming Barbie revealed. Margot Robbie was...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.