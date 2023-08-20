Advertisement
Adorable Video: Orphaned Rhino and Surrogate Mom Warm Hearts

  • Video uploaded on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Twitter account.
  • Raha, a young black rhino, lost her mother and is cared for by a surrogate mother.
  • Video garners 37,500+ views, raising awareness about wildlife conservation.
A touching video of an orphaned young rhino has lately gone viral on the internet. This cute footage was originally uploaded on the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Twitter feed, attracting the attention and melting the hearts of viewers all over the world.

Raha, a black rhino who lost her mother when she was young, is shown in the video being carefully cared after by a surrogate’mother.’ Raha fearlessly toddles around in the natural surroundings of the bush, wrapped in a cosy blanket. It’s heartwarming to see the newborn rhino and her caretaker’s intimate bond, as they’re inseparable and never more than a few paces apart.

The movie, which has received over 37,500 views, serves as a sad reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation and the persistent efforts of organisations like the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. “I’ve watched this multiple times – everything about Raha is adorable,” a Twitter user commented. “Raha is adorable; thank you to her surrogate mother and all of the keepers who are caring for all of these babies; you are making such a difference,” added another.

