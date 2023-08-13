Air Commodore (retd) Sattar Alvi awarded ‘Medal of Valor’

Sattar had been awarded by the Syrian Embassy.

Air Commodore (retd) Sattar Alvi had been awarded the Medal of Valor by the Syrian Embassy, the spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force reported.

Besides, Alvi was also awarded a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the Syrian government.

On April 26, 1973, the brave Spout Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi of the Pakistan Air Force shot down an Israeli Mirage aircraft while flying a MiG-21 fighter jet of the Syrian Air Force.

Alvi’s aerial combat highlighted the bravery and skill of Pakistani pilots in defending Syrian airspace.

The results of this air war also highlighted the courage and determination of Pakistani pilots to protect the sovereignty of a brother country and ensure the safety of its citizens.

This honor from the government of Syria is a matter of pride for the entire nation and a beacon for future generations. The spokesperson of PAF said.