Aisam-ul-Haq to Lead Pakistan in Davis Cup Tie Against Indonesia

Pakistan has finalized its team for the upcoming Davis Cup tie.

Aisam-ul-Haq will captain the team.

Former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia has been appointed as the team coach.

Aisam-ul-Haq will lead Pakistan’s efforts in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Indonesia, scheduled to take place at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts on September 16-17.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has finalized the team for the tie after a week of trials conducted at the venue in Islamabad.

Alongside Aisam, the Pakistan tennis team will include Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Shoaib, Abid Ali, and Barkatullah. Aisam and Aqeel received exemptions from the trials, while the other three secured their spots in the team based on their performance during the trials.

Among the players invited for trials based on PTF National Ranking were Shoaib, Abid, Yousaf Khalil, Mudassir Murtaza, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan, and Heera Ashiq. Additionally, Mujtaba Ali Khan, based in the USA, was granted a Presidential Wildcard for the trials.

Following a series of competitive matches, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, and Barkatullah were chosen to represent Pakistan. The training camp in preparation for the Davis Cup tie is scheduled to commence on September 1 in Islamabad.

Upon consultation between the PTF Executive Committee and Davis Cup Captain Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia has been appointed as the team coach. Mushaf will oversee the training camp for the upcoming tie.

