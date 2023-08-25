Albino Puma Cub Born in Nicaragua Zoo

A remarkable event has unfolded in a Nicaraguan zoo, where an exceedingly rare albino puma was born just a month ago. The albino cub, still veiled from public view, is being nurtured alongside its mother, under the vigilant care of veterinarians.

Carlos Molina, a veterinarian at the Thomas Belt Zoo, stressed the measures being taken to ensure the cub’s optimal health. Hailing from the zoo in Juigalpa, the albino puma is situated about 140 kilometers away from the capital, Managua.

Describing the cub’s condition as robust, Molina expressed delight over the unique addition, citing the scarcity of documented instances of white pigmentation among the species. Typically, newborn puma fur bears light brown or reddish hues with black speckles.

The puma, the second largest feline in the Americas after the jaguar and the fourth globally, following the tiger and lion, is flourishing within a secured den alongside its mother. Zookeepers have been refraining from direct contact, allowing the cub to mature naturally. They anticipate that, in approximately two months, the young albino puma will be ready for veterinary care.

Also Read Read viral: Rare albino deer caught attention of netizens A Twitter user shared a picture of a rare albino deer. The...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.